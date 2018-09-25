Blunt Questions Deal Involving Housing Commissioner

COLUMBIA (AP) - Governor Blunt weighs in on a potential conflict of interest involving his appointee to a state housing commission. Blunt appointed Bill Leutkenhaus to the Missouri Housing Development Commission in 2005. Leutkenhaus last year sold developer Jeff Smith 20 acres in Wentszville for $1.7 million, almost $800,000 more than he paid for it two months earlier. He has said he would not vote on issues involving that land. But he says he should be able to vote on other issues involving Smith. Blunt disagrees, saying Leutkenhaus should abstain from all votes involving Smith to avoid the appearance of a conflict. A commissioner representing Attorney General Jay Nixon is calling for an investigation into the land deal.