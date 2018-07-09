Blunt Raises $1.7 million

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Blunt raised nearly $1.7 million during the past quarter as he builds toward a likely re-election campaign against Democratic Attorney General Jay Nixon. Blunt's says he had $5.8 million on hand as of the end of June. The governor's campaign released an advance copy of his campaign finance report to The Associated Press. Nixon's campaign also is to report its figures. Blunt says he has received nearly 7,000 contributions from all counties in Missouri.