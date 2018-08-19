Blunt Rebutting Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gov. Blunt is rebutting charges from a former staff attorney who says he was fired for warning Blunt officials they had violated a written policy on saving public records. Blunt says his office has no written policy dictating which internal e-mails are public records and which can be deleted. Blunt says he instead relies on the Missouri Sunshine Law to differentiate between public and private e-mails. Fire attorney Scott Eckersley says the governor's office had a written policy specifying how electronic messages and other records were to be saved.