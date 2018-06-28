Blunt Responds to Proposed Superstorm Sandy Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Missouri Senator Roy Blunt issued the following statement today after the Senate's vote on a $50.5 billion disaster supplemental bill:

"When a disaster exceeds the ability of communities and states, I believe the federal government has a responsibility to help people rebuild. Federal aid is an important tool to help get people back on their feet by restoring the infrastructure that was in place before a disaster - not a chance for Congress to attach stimulus-type spending or fundamentally alter the way we respond to future tragedies."

"In Missouri, we've had our fair share of disasters over the past two years during major flooding events, drought, and several tornadoes - including a deadly EF-5 tornado that devastated the City of Joplin in 2011. Following these tragic events, Congress provided targeted disaster funding through a regular appropriations process."

While Blunt acknowledges potential devastation in the wake of natural disasters, he voted against the multi-billion dollar supplemental bill for reconstruction after Superstorm Sandy.

"Unfortunately, we did not follow the same process after Superstorm Sandy. I voted against this bill because it rewrites the Stafford Act and moves us farther away from a viable, long-term solution for funding national disasters."