Blunt's Chief of Staff Plans No Fast Changes

2007

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor's Blunt new chief of staff isn't making an immediate changes. Ed Martin officially took over for Ken McClure last Friday. But today marks the beginning of his first work week. Martin says he no plans for a shake-up. Instead, he intends to listen and learn from Blunt's staff before making any changes. One of his first duties will be to hire a deputy chief of staff. Martin brings a higher political profile to Blunt's office. He previously worked as an attorney for the anti-abortion group Americans United for Life. He's also been active in the school choice movement, and was chairman of the St. Louis city election board.