Blunt says women more credible than Alabama's Moore

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt is saying that women who have made allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama have "a more credible story" than Moore.

Blunt stopped short of calling for Moore to step aside in light of allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier Monday said Moore should quit the race.

Blunt in a Monday statement said Alabama voters should have a better choice.

The Washington Post reported that Moore, when he was in his 30s, tried to initiate a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl and pursued romantic relationships with three other teenagers. A new accuser on Monday said Moore assaulted her when she was 16.

Moore says the reports are untrue.