Blunt seeks federal help for Ferguson costs

FERGUSON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt asked the Justice Department to help reimburse state and St. Louis-area law enforcement agencies for costs incurred while providing security in Ferguson this month.

Blunt said in a letter to Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday that many of the police agencies do not have the resources to respond to the level of unrest that occurred in the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer on Aug. 9.

Blunt, a Republican, said the unanticipated cost may force many agencies to seek out additional resources.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley estimates that each night of policing in Ferguson cost the county police department alone up to $100,000.