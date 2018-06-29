Blunt Signs Ceremonial Internet Bill

In Jefferson City Tuesday, he discussed the future of Missouri technology. The recent cable reform legislation affects some rural communities, and Governor Blunt signed a ceremonial bill Tuesday morning.

"We're moving Missouri forward by encouraging and supporting legislation that improves services and lowers prices for Missourians," Governor Blunt said.

The cable franchise bill comes with a promise from AT&T as well. The company pledged $335 million that will, in part, bring DSL internet to some of Missouri's smallest communities.

"This investment's going to allow Missourians to experience a whole new generation of services that will change how people watch television, surf the internet, and use the phone," Missouri AT&T President Cindy Brinkley said.

Among the towns getting a DSL upgrade are Argyle, Armstrong, Freeburg, Leadwood, Macks Creek, Meta, Tuscumbia, and Vienna. Socket marketing director Stephanie Rosskopf says many of its customers choose DSL over dial-up for the speed and convenience.

"We always hear great stories back that they appreciate their students able to get to their education quicker, easier. Faster communication with their friends and business appreciate that they can stay competitive," Rosskopf said.

The cable franchise bill also streamlines the process for new cable companies to enter the market. The bill - and a lot of changes in cable and internet services - go into effect August 28th.

Here is a complete list of the 42 Missouri communities scheduled for DSL upgrades, according to AT&T:

Agency, Archie, Argyle, Armstrong, Bell City, Bloomsdale, Benton, Beaufort, Climax Springs, Climax Springs North, Center, Delta, Deering, Essex, Fair Grove, Freeburg, Fisk, Frankford, Frohna-Altenburg, Holcomb, Hornersville, Leadwood, Macks Creek, Meta, Morehouse, Oak Ridge, Old Appleton, Patton, Paynesville, Qulin, Richwoods, Risco, Rushville, San Antonio, St. Mary's, Tuscumbia, Vienna, Wappapello, Wardell, Ware, Walnut Grove, Wyatt.