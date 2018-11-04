Blunt Signs Legislation for Renewable Energy

Source: The Associated Press

WESTON (AP) - Power companies in Missouri now have targets for increasing their use of renewable resources to generate electricity. The goals are contained in legislation signed into law today by Governor Blunt. The governor held the signing ceremony at a northwest Missouri generating plant being built by Kansas City Power and Light. The law recommends that utilities cut down their use of fossil fuels over the next 13 years. They're encouraged to make more use of wind and solar power to generate electricity. Those steps are simply recommendations, however, and the law contains no penalties for companies that fall short.