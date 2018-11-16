Blunt Staff Acknowledges Purging E-Mails

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Friday that staff members for Governor Blunt do not consider electronic communications to be public record and routinely purge e-mails from the state system. The Republican governor's office declined to discuss in detail what e-mails are being purged, how often or why. Spokeswoman Jessica Robinson says e-mails are not generally retained for very long. The practice of eliminating them may run counter to a provision of state law that says many correspondences and interoffice memos from state officials must be saved for up to three years. Many legal experts consider e-mails sent on government systems to be public under Missouri's "Sunshine Law." But Blunt's office disputes that e-mails are public record.