Blunt Talks Flood Preparedness With Mo. Officials

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and officials in the Jefferson City area are discussing flood preparations around the capital city as the rising Missouri River threatens more of the state.

Blunt spoke Friday at a boat landing just across the river from the state Capitol building. Officials outlined plans for such problems as finding places for people who work in Jefferson City to stay if flood waters close the city off.

Business leaders and local officials briefed Blunt on outlined emergency procedures. Blunt told the group to expect the area to be a flood stage until early September.

On Saturday, Blunt plans visits to northwestern river communities, including Rock Port and St. Joseph. Many are already swamped or expecting to be soon.

Residents in several northwestern towns were taking steps to protect their belongings Friday after a levee failed Thursday night in Atchison County. High water prompted officials to close Lewis and Clark State Park near the river.

Blunt said he plans to push for review of the current emergency flood plan for the Corps. He believes the focus should be on control and not flooding effects to river recreation.