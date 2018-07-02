Blunt to Appoint Crime Lab Commission

Blunt, in an effort to improve spending, says that only labs with exceptional service will stay open.

In the press release, Blunt stated: "The ability of law enforcement to effectively investigate and prosecute crimes depends greatly on the accuracy of forensic services carried out by crime labs. It must be a Missouri priority to ensure that our law enforcement officials are given the highest quality of analysis from state funded laboratories to make Missouri safer."

The panel will consist of a forensic scientist, an administer from a law enforcement agency, a prosecuting attorney, a defense attorney, a victims' advocate, and a member of the Missouri Department of Public Safety. The commission will send reports to the Department of Public Safety on individual lab findings and will send an annual report to Gov. Blunt.