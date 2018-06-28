Blunt To Attend Pfizer Plant Groundbreaking

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - Governor Blunt, St. Louis County Executive Charles Dooley and key executives from Pfizer will be in suburban St. Louis Wednesday for the groundbreaking of a $50 million plant expansion. Pfizer is expanding its biologics pilot plant in Chesterfield by 50,000 square feet. The company says the project will nearly double the plant size and provide increased capacity to produce biologic compounds for early-stage clinical trials. The expansion is expected to be complete in late 2009.