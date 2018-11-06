Blunt To Make Three Stops In St. Louis Area

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Blunt-St.Louis 08-21 0081 AP-MO--Blunt-St. Louis,0075 Blunt to make 3 stops in St. Louis area ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Governor Blunt will be in the St. Louis area for three stops today. Blunt will attend a proclamation ceremony at 2 p-m at the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. At 3:15 p-m, he'll recognize the Missouri teacher of the year in a ceremony at Warren Elementary School in St. Peters. And at 4:30 p-m, he'll attend the ribbon-cutting for Forest Labs in Earth City. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-08-21-06 0838EDT