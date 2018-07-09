Blunt To Sign Health Care Bill Into Law Despite Concerns

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Governor Blunt will travel the state today to sign legislation revamping the Medicaid health care program for the poor, but not everyone thinks it's a good idea. Health care advocates will join with people who lost their health services at a news briefing today in St. Louis. They say the new Missouri HealthNet system will hurt the sickest and most vulnerable people in the state. "Missouri HealthNet" has a greater emphasis on preventive care. The new system restores coverage and certain health benefits to some, but not all, of the people whose services were cut two years ago.