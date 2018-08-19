Blunt Tour Touts Alternative Fuels

According to MFA Oil Company, new ethanol-blended gasoline will never cost more.

"The ethanol mandate that the governor is signing today is really a win-win for the consumers of the state because it allows the consumers never to pay more for the use of ethanol. So, at times that ethanol would be more expensive, that cost would not be passed on to the customer."

That's good news for drivers who worry about rising gas prices.

"I work on the other side of town, so I have to drive around a lot. I have a pretty small car, so I get good gas mileage. But, it's just gone up and up and up lately, so yeah, I don't like paying a lot of money for gas."

Missouri has three ethanol plants, with a fourth slated for Laddonia. In one year, the Missouri Corn Growers Association said those plants will create 2,700 jobs, boost labor income by $92 million and increase the state's economy by $390 million.

"Ethanol is good for the environment, it's good for your vehicles and it's good for Missouri farmers."

The state's law requiring a 10% enthanol mix in gasoline takes effect in January 2008.

Reported by Hayley Sherga