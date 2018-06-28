Blunt Touts Employment Figures

Blunt says the improvements in government climate are:

Workers compensation reform legislation

Lawsuit reform legislation

The Missouri quality jobs program which helps bring work to the state and sustain industries.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce says the past few years have been good, it has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state.

"We hope to continue to provide opportunity not only for people that live here, but also people who want to locate here and enjoy our lifestyle," said Don Laird, of the chamber.

At the capital, Blunt says more Missourians statewide are enjoying a better lifestyle because of more quality jobs. Blunt also pointed out the state unemployment rate right now is at 4.6%, the lowest it's been since 2001.