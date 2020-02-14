Blunt Trauma Blamed for Death in Missouri Tent Collapse

7 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Monday, April 30 2012 Apr 30, 2012 Monday, April 30, 2012 6:24:00 PM CDT April 30, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis medical examiner says a man who was killed in Saturday's collapse of a tent near Busch Stadium apparently died of blunt trauma.

KMOV-TV reports it received the preliminary report Monday on the cause of death of Alfred Goodman, a 58-year-old retired iron worker from Waterloo, Ill.

About 200 people were gathered Saturday afternoon at a large beer tent set up by Kilroy's Sports Bar when a fast-moving storm destroyed the structure. Authorities reported treating about 100 people at the scene. Seventeen others were taken to hospitals.

Saint Louis University Hospital told KMOV two people remained there Monday afternoon in intensive care. Barnes-Jewish Hospital said the last of the five patients it received was released Monday morning.

