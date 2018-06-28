Blunt Unveils New Prescription Drug Plan

The center's president, Ferd Lightner, said seniors always have questions about prescription drug programs.

"Any time you got something that's written up, three or four pages or maybe even more than that, maybe even a whole book on 'em on what can be done, many people can go through that and still not know what they need," he explained.

Blunt's office said recipients only have to apply with the Department of Social Services now, instead of choosing from a list of providers.

"We know we have a lot of seniors right here in central Missouri," said Blunt's spokesman Brian Hauswirth, "but we have seniors all across the state and any additional help they can get with their prescription drugs is going to help them."

The governor's office said MissouriRX will help up to 60,000 more people than the previous prescription drug plan. DSS said Missouri's is the only state pharmacy-assisted program.