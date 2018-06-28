Blunt Vetoes Tax Cut Bill

AP-MO-XGR--Blunt-Tax Cuts,0077URGENTBlunt vetoes tax cut bill, signals desire for special sessionEds: NewsNow. Will be led. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Gov. Matt Blunt has vetoed a massive package of tax breaks that he says is "loaded down with excessive spending." But Blunt says he is prepared to call lawmakers back for a special session if they are willing to pass a slimmed-down version of the economic development bill. The tax-cut legislation had posed the largest question mark as Blunt weighed whether to sign or veto bills by a mid-July deadline. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-06-07 1633EDT