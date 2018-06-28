Blunt Wants More After-School Opportunities

"I'm very concerned that the afternoon hours are amongst the most dangerous, between three in the afternoon and six in the evening, that is a very dangerous time for our children, particularly children that are home alone," said Blunt. "And, when we have high-quality, after-school programs that are available for them, they will be in a safe environment, they will be in a learning environment, they will be in an environment that allows them to develop their talents."

In 2002, the Missouri Afterschool Network started partnerships between businesses and other organizations.

"Benefits that I see with the children would be an extension of curriculum, some repetition, a really big confidence builder for the students, too. So, we see a lot of positive results," said the network's Gay Kirtley.

This was the sixth Afterschool Summit.