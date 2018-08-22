Blunt Wants More Afterschool Programs

Appearing in Kansas City, Blunt says 12% of children in Missouri now have access to afterschool programs while a third of them are unsupervised in the hours after school lets out. He says this makes them more vulnerable to being the victim of abuse, violence or other crimes. The governor says lawmakers have included $75,000 in direct funding for afterschool programs and given local schools more flexibility to provide their own programs. But he says tight budgets will force more of the burden for providing new afterschool program on the private sector.