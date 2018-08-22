Blunt Wants More Afterschool Programs
Appearing in Kansas City, Blunt says 12% of children in Missouri now have access to afterschool programs while a third of them are unsupervised in the hours after school lets out. He says this makes them more vulnerable to being the victim of abuse, violence or other crimes. The governor says lawmakers have included $75,000 in direct funding for afterschool programs and given local schools more flexibility to provide their own programs. But he says tight budgets will force more of the burden for providing new afterschool program on the private sector.
More News
Grid
List
BOONE COUNTY - A woman accused of sex trafficking her child has been arrested in Columbia, along with her boyfriend,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a "dangerous" fugitive Wednesday. The Jefferson County sheriff said Ted Nathan Treece broke his... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2900 block of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Public School student shot an airsoft gun on the bus and three students were... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Welcome Inn in Columbia often finds itself a crime scene, with the most recent case being sex... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victims of clergy sexual abuse are calling for a wide-scale investigation of sex crime allegations against... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white, off-duty security guard in a bar and entertainment district in Kansas City has... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three members of the Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Hawaii to prepare for Hurricane Lane's landfall.... More >>
in
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Immigration authorities say they have no record of granting admission into the United States to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A panel of five former judges discussed Wednesday the case of Marcellus Williams, a man sentenced to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After a review of 15 Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) across the state, a report by Missouri State Auditor... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY – The California Police Department has two open officer positions. Currently there are only a handful of candidates... More >>
in
CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday it has thwarted a hacking attempt on its database holding information... More >>
in
FULTON - William Woods University's president and the Major General of the Missouri Army National Guard (MOARNG) signed into a... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A high speed car chase that began in Columbia, ended in a crash off of I-70 Wednesday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright addressed the public Wednesday at the MU Student Center a year after he took... More >>
in
CALLWAY COUNTY - The Callway County Sheriff's department have arrested two people for stealing a vehicle from an Auxvasse area... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Jefferson City woman for drug possession Tuesday. Deputies said... More >>
in