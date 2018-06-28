Blunt Wants Romney

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt and House Speaker Rod Jetton have formally endorsed Mitt Romney for president. Blunt's support for the former Massachusetts governor is no surprise. He already has helped Romney's campaign and has tried to drum up support among other governors and politicians. Jetton also had said previously that he was leaning toward Romney. Jetton added that he would like to go to work as a paid political consultant for Romney. But not all of Missouri's top Republicans are backing Romney. Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder is supporting actor and former Tennessee Senator Fred Thompson for president -- though Thompson has not yet entered the race.