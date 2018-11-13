Blunt Wants Tougher Dam Rules

The governor made the request after the Tom Sauk reservoir collapse in December. Blunt directed the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to recommend new dam safety rules. Thousands of dams in Missouri are exempted from inspection, thanks to what officials describe as some of the most lenient dam oversight rules in the nation. The reservoir is not regulated by the state because it produces power, but the collapse called attention to Missouri's dam safety laws. Blunt spokesman Spence Jackson said it's "possible" the governor will use the D-N-R report to push for tougher laws. Under rules approved by Missouri lawmakers in 1979, dams lower than 35 feet are exempt from state oversight. One state engineer said Missouri is the only state in the nation with a 35-foot exemption.