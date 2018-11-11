Blunt Willing To Change Or Repeal New Law

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Matt Blunt says he is willing to work with county officials who want to change or repeal a new law making it easier for landowners to incorporate as villages. Blunt signed the provision into law earlier this year as part of a much broader bill. But he says the issue wasn't particularly important to him and he didn't know who was backing it. The new law has generated concern among some Stone County officials because a landowner is attempting to use it to designate his property near Table Rock Lake as a village. That could allow him to bypass certain county government rules. County government leaders from around the state have said they may work to try to repeal the provision during the 2008 legislative session.