Board meets to talk police procedures, invites the public to participate

COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board on Saturday learned about department procedures from Columbia police officers.

Officers educated new board members on internal affairs operations, personnel policies and agency accreditation procedures.

Board chairman Darryl Smith said it's important to discuss these topics so that everyone on the board is on the same page.

"It's important for everyone to have a common level of understanding so that we're all operating under a common understanding of how things flow, how cases come in, how the processes go," he said.

One important topic of discussion included procedures for filing a complaint against police. According to police procedure, citizens have a right to file a complaint if they believe an officer has committed any kind of wrongdoing.

Members of the board discussed the desire to follow up on police proceedings and policy changes. Some members said they wanted to incorporate CPD policy change meetings into the board's own meeting agenda.

Smith said following up with the department's accreditation process is an important goal for the board moving forward. He also said he wants to see more community engagement with the board and hopes more community members will attend meetings.

"We are a very open board. We would love to see more public participation in our meetings," he said. "If the public's here, we are happy to share anything we know and to get feedback from the public."