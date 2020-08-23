Board of Education to Interview Four for Superintendent
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Board of Education will interview four candidates for superintendent of Columbia Public Schools over the next week.
Columbia Public Schools Board President Christine King alerted CPS employees Friday that the Board of Education had chosen four finalists from 18 applicants. The names of the candidates have not been announced.
"We expect that the high caliber of candidates will make the decision difficult for the Board, which is the best possible position for CPS," Board President Christine King said in an email.
The previous superintendent, Chris Belcher, announced last month that he is resigning, effective June 30.
