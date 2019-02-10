Board of trustees fires Lindenwood University president

Saturday, February 09 2019
By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Michael Shonrock has been fired as president of Lindenwood University's flagship campus in suburban St. Louis.

Shonrock's attorney confirmed Friday to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Shonrock was terminated Friday afternoon, three days after he was placed on paid administrative leave. Shonrock has said he's been given no reason for the dismissal.

Art Johnson, vice chairman of the university Board of Trustees, has been named acting president.

Shonrock was the president of Emporia State University in Kansas before coming to the St. Charles-based Lindenwood in June 2015, and his contract was to run through June 2020. Shonrock says he has received favorable reviews each year. The university has declined to comment on the matter.

The president of Lindenwood's Belleville, Illinois, campus was placed on administrative leave in November and is no longer at the university.

