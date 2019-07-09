Boat catches fire in Lake Ozark

Photo courtesy of Chad Jaecques

LAKE OZARK — Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said a boat caught fire near Jeffries Lane Monday night

The cause of the fire is unknown, but no injuries were reported. No one has been arrested at this time.

Tyler Peterson, an employee at Dog Days Bar & Grill, said employees saw the fire from the restaurant. He initially thought a condo was on fire, but later realized that it was a boat.

White said that the boat ran aground. It will be removed from the area tomorrow.