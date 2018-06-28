Boat crash in Lake of the Ozarks leaves man seriously injured

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Alec J Potthoff, a 20-year old Iowa native was seriously injured after two boats collided around the .3 mile marker of the main channel.

The crash occurred at 9:45 PM CT Saturday night.

According to Highway Patrol, Potthoff was 1 of 3 on the boat, the other 2 suffering minor injuries.

A 14-year old girl on the other boat involved was also reported to have minor injuries from the incident.

Alec Potthoff was immediately airlifted to University Hospital to treat his serious condition.