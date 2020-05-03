Boat explosion leaves one dead at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One person is dead after a boat exploded near the 1 mile marker of Glaize Arm Saturday afternoon.

MSHP Troop F tweeted the boat had four occupants. Three were accounted for and one was missing when multiple units arrived at the scene.

#LakeOfTheOzarks - We’ve responded to a vessel that exploded near the 1 mm of the Glaize Arm.



Preliminary Info: 4 occupants; all but 1 accounted for. 3 injuries, extent unk. Multiple units attempting to locate the missing boater.



Please reduce wake in area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/s2LvGvbMpl — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 2, 2020

After an hour of searching for the fourth occupant, MSHP Troop F tweeted the missing person was found dead in the engine compartment.

#LakeOfTheOzarks Update: The missing boater was located in the engine compartment of the vessel and is deceased.



Further details will be released in our online reports once family members are notified. https://t.co/5X9F5mN76z — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 2, 2020

Troopers said further details will be made available after family members have been notified.