Boat explosion leaves one dead at Lake of the Ozarks

1 day 45 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News
By: Kathleen Gomez, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One person is dead after a boat exploded near the 1 mile marker of Glaize Arm Saturday afternoon. 

MSHP Troop F tweeted the boat had four occupants. Three were accounted for and one was missing when multiple units arrived at the scene.

After an hour of searching for the fourth occupant, MSHP Troop F tweeted the missing person was found dead in the engine compartment.

Troopers said further details will be made available after family members have been notified. 

Only one case of COVID-19 in Missouri Veterans homes
Only one case of COVID-19 in Missouri Veterans homes
MEXICO — Missouri Veteran’s homes have had only one case of coronavirus in all seven locations. The Missouri Veterans... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
ROME (AP) — While millions of people took advantage of easing coronavirus lockdowns to enjoy spring weather, some of the... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 11:33:33 AM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County announces three new cases
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County announces three new cases
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 10:07:00 AM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Columbia agencies, organizations make reopening plans
Columbia agencies, organizations make reopening plans
COLUMBIA — Here is information on some selected steps being taken regarding the reopening of Columbia government agencies and... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 9:46:42 AM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Columbia clothing store prepares to reopen Monday
Columbia clothing store prepares to reopen Monday
COLUMBIA – Several businesses are preparing to reopen their doors when Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order is lifted May 4. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Boat explosion leaves one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
Boat explosion leaves one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One person is dead after a boat exploded near the 1 mile marker of Glaize... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Two vehicles burn after crash into downed power lines
Two vehicles burn after crash into downed power lines
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two pick-up trucks burned after one of them crashed into downed power lines on Saturday afternoon near... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Photographer finds a way to capture high school memories from home
Photographer finds a way to capture high school memories from home
COLUMBIA - Senior year is full of traditions, many of which this year’s graduating class is losing. So what about... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 3:43:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Community pools to open after stay-at-home order is lifted
Community pools to open after stay-at-home order is lifted
COLUMBIA - Neighborhood pools will begin to reopen after the Columbia stay-at-home order expires May 4. Neighborhood officials will... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 3:12:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

One woman makes over 1,300 masks for Osage Beach community
One woman makes over 1,300 masks for Osage Beach community
OSAGE - One resident of the Osage Beach area makes over 30 masks per day, totaling to more than 1,300... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 11:32:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Buchanan County food plant reports 359 positive COVID-19 cases
UPDATE: Buchanan County food plant reports 359 positive COVID-19 cases
ST. JOSEPH - As of Saturday morning, 359 employees and contract workers of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Second case confirmed in Miller County
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Second case confirmed in Miller County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 10:55:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

One passenger dead after late night ATV crash in Pettis County
One passenger dead after late night ATV crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died late last night in an ATV crash between Knob Noster and Sedalia. Two others... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 10:38:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

COVID-19 strikes nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes
COVID-19 strikes nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes
O'FALLON (AP) — Newly released information from the state shows that the coronavirus has infected residents in nearly... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 10:12:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Osage ambulance's response team receives warm send-off after serving in New Jersey
Osage ambulance's response team receives warm send-off after serving in New Jersey
LINN - The Osage Ambulance District's Disaster Response Team is coming back to Missouri after working for the New Jersey... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 10:07:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Wedding postponements cost more than time
Wedding postponements cost more than time
CHARITON COUNTY - Coming from a big family, Chariton County resident Raechel Lindbloom was looking forward to being the center... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 6:15:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Parade at Mill Creek Village helps residents see family for first time since March
Parade at Mill Creek Village helps residents see family for first time since March
COLUMBIA - Patti Butera used to eat lunch with her dad daily, but she hasn't even been able to give... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:32:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News
