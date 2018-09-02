Boat Race Benefits Community

District officials said they enjoyed the event for the entertainment value alone.

"Anybody that doesn't like fast boats and big motors, I don't understand," said speedboat enthusiast Richard Berguist, originally of southern Oklahoma. "I think it's the speed and the older you get and if you can get the speed, make it pretty too, that's even better yet. That's icing on the cake."

More than a hundred boats competed to see whose engines were better and faster, while also supporting a good cause.

"We use it to support our dive and rescue teams and it adds additional funds out of a ordinarily tight budget," said Lake Ozark Fire Chief Gary Woodson. "It's important for us to be able to protect the citizens and visitors that come to the lake. We want them to be safe and have fun; however, accidents do happen so we need to be prepared with proper equipment and training in order to handle those."

The race was held at Shooters 21 for the last time this year. One fire official said the on-the-water restaurant will be torn down soon. A location for next year's Rescue Shootout has yet to be determined.