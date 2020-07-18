Boat Safety Taken Seriously at Lake Ozark

This week boaters will take extra precautions on the water. The summer season and holiday weekend has many tourists visiting Lake Ozark. The Missouri State Water patrol says that with this increase in visitors, the rule "safety first" must be followed.

Water patrol encourages boaters to take safety measures before entering the water and follow simple steps. Boaters are encouraged to wear a life jacket, become educated about boating through safety courses and avoid the consumption of alcohol while behind the wheel.

Each year 700 deaths are due to boating related accidents. The water patrol, as well as boat dealerships, are working to decrease the number.

Eric Mueller, an official for Missouri State Water Patrol, said that accidents over the past few years have already decreased, showing that the public is letting safety come first while boating.

Ryan Werner, a boat dealer in Lake Ozark, said that before selling a boat, its assured that the buyers are educated and will use the boat safely.