Boat Show Reels in Families
The show also featured boating, fishing, hunting and tackle displays. This is the 21st annual boat show.
The Ozark Mountain Anglers is a team fishing organization with about 100 members, they compete throughout the year on lakes across Missouri.
"My favorite part is just seeing the kids having fun. The ones that catch fish, the ones that get the free balloons, raising them to understand the outdoors is fun and enjoyable," said Paul Morrfield, president of the Ozark Mountain Anglers.
The show goes on until 3:00 Sunday.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A drug company's decision is causing new worries for the families of children with cancer. Vincristine, a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police investigated a threat at Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Friday. TJMS sent out... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman is dead after a car crash on Highway 63 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Leaders from several organizations from around Boone County gathered Friday to talk about various county-wide goals. The... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in a Kansas City neighborhood. Police spokesman... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Thursday evening after police found dangerous drugs during a routine traffic stop. The arrest... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The fifth annual Project Homeless Connect begins Friday. The event provides support for those experiencing homelessness,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Sixteen Columbians will travel to Columbia's Japanese sister city, Hakusan City, to reaffirm the relationship between the two... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — After a controversial sermon at The Crossing on Sunday, the LGBTQ community is calling for those involved to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Princeton Review named the University of Missouri to three of its "best" lists. MU made the... More >>
in
Walt Disney once said, "All dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." If your dream... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Simmons Bank, the Arkansas-based bank which bought Landmark Bank over the summer, confirmed some positions will be eliminated.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Former Camden County sheriff's deputy Leonard Jerome Wilson pleaded guilty earlier today to receiving child pornography as... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - A grand jury indicted a man on October 11 for one count of child molestation. Robert Bosma,... More >>
in
HIGH POINT- In an effort to increase safety at school, High Point school district recently began arming select teachers. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri school districts found out Thursday how well they performed over the last school year following the release... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Leaders of a support group say their new "Reentry Opportunity Center" will help give recently released inmates the... More >>
in
FULTON - A man has been arrested after drug bust earlier this morning in Fulton. Antonio Jerome Beard, 43,... More >>
in