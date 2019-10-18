Boat Show Reels in Families

The show also featured boating, fishing, hunting and tackle displays. This is the 21st annual boat show.

The Ozark Mountain Anglers is a team fishing organization with about 100 members, they compete throughout the year on lakes across Missouri.

"My favorite part is just seeing the kids having fun. The ones that catch fish, the ones that get the free balloons, raising them to understand the outdoors is fun and enjoyable," said Paul Morrfield, president of the Ozark Mountain Anglers.

The show goes on until 3:00 Sunday.