Boaters Steer Clear of Ethanol

The Department of Agriculture is putting together a list of exemptions and Missouri boaters want to make that list.

Right now aviation fuel and premium, or Octane 91, fuel are the only exemptions. Boat mechanics at the Lake of the Ozarks say ethanol will melt gaskets and hoses on boats more than five years old.

"They're not making them change the airline fuel. And as many boats as we have down here at the Lake of the Ozarks, you're talking one big expense for all of these boat owners down here at the lake," said Jolene Prestien North Shore gas stock.

"There are some other states that has requirements and they also exempt certain uses. For example, lawn mowers and snow mobiles, etc. Our legislators decided that we could exempt premium, and those special uses could use premium grade gasoline," said Ron Hayes the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture is accepting comments from the public until August 31 when it will make a decision.

To comment on the Missouri Renewable Fuel Standard, write to:

Missouri Department of Agriculture Attn: Robin Perso

P.O. Box 630

Jefferson City, MO 65102