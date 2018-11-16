Boaters Work Up Appetite at Longest River Race

HUNTSDALE - More than 230 boats came through Mid-Missouri Wednesday as a part of the Missouri River Race 340. Boaters paddled through the night without any sleep while burning around 800 calories an hour. As the time passes, boaters couldn't help but to daydream or hallucinate about food.

"I told my wife to meet me at this pit stop with a Big Mac and a Quarter Pounder," said Greg Widmer.

His teammate, Greg Kreutzer, was craving something else.

"I just ordered a kid's meal," said Kreutzer.

The Columbia natives ate the food in a matter of seconds . They dusted off their shirts, said their goodbyes, and headed right back into the water in order to reach their goal.

"We set ourselves a goal of 60 hours to complete the race," said Widmer. "It has already been 30 hours and we have traveled around 180 miles."

They call themselves "The Meat-Heads," something the team made up on the spot. But that is not the first quick decision they made during the race.

"He called me up two days ago and said his partner was hurt and asked if Iwould join. I said, 'Okay, I'll do it,'" said Kreutzer.

Halfway through the race, he chuckles at the idea now.

"We may not speak to each other for a while," said Kreutzer. "But it was definitely a fun experience. Tough, but fun."

Officials expect the boaters to arrive at the finish line in St. Charles throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning.