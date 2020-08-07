Boating accident on Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - An Illinois man was killed on the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday after a boating accident.
According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, Craig Gathmann of Manito, Ill. was killed after his boat was underway with the anchor still in the water. The report stated that the tension on the rope caused the anchor to leave the water striking Gathmann.
This is Troop F's third reported boating fatality of 2020.
