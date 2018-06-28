Bob Barker Joins Hall Of Famous Missourians

Source: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Fresh off his retirement from hosting the popular game show "The Price Is Right," Bob Barker has become the 30th inductee into the Hall of Famous Missourians. The 83-year-old Barker joins such luminaries as Mark Twain, Walt Disney, Walter Cronkite, Scott Joplin and Charlie Parker. A crowd of several hundred politicians, office workers and tourists watched the unveiling of his bronze bust in the Capitol Rotunda yesterday. Born in Washington state, Barker was raised on a South Dakota Indian reservation before moving to Springfield. He graduated from Central High School and from what's now known as Drury University, with time away to serve as a Navy fighter pilot in World War II. He worked for a Springfield radio station and ended up in California, where his voice caught the attention of game-show producer Ralph Edwards. Barker joined the quiz show "Truth or Consequences" in 1956 and remained with the program for 19 years. In 1972, he took over the revived "Price is Right," winning 17 Emmy Awards as the face of television's longest-running game show. Comedian Drew Carey will take over for Barker in October.