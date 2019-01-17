Bob Burchard saying goodbye to Columbia College

COLUMBIA - Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Bob Burchard of Columbia College announced he will retire at the end of the 2018-2019 basketball season as coach and the school's athletic director.

Burchard has spent 31 years with the Cougars. Under his leadership, the Cougars men's basketball team has earned a record of 782-261. He is the most winning men's head coach out of all the active coaches in the NAIA. During his tenure, his teams have made 22 NAIA tournament appearances including a championship berth in 2009.

Along with the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Burchard is a member of NAIA Hall of Fame and he's the only NAIA basketball coach to ever serve on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Board of Directors.

"Columbia College is a special place," Burchard said. "I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the institution and our students."

Burchard's Cougars are 9-8 on the season and will face St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Saturday.