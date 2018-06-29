Bobby Petrino Fired at Arkansas After 4 Seasons

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (AP) -- Arkansas has fired Bobby Petrino, saying he "knowingly misled" and engaged in reckless behavior in a relationship with a female football employee half his age.

The 51-year-old Petrino was injured in an April 1 motorcycle accident. He was put on paid leave last week after admitting he lied about the presence of the 25-year-old employee, Jessica Dorrell, who had been riding with him.

Athletic director Jeff Long says Petrino misled him and gave Dorrell $20,000 at one point, though he said he couldn't disclose what it was for. He says Petrino was fired "with cause" -- meaning he will not receive a multimillion-dollar buyout -- and there were no discussions about ways to keep Petrino at Arkansas.

New Southeastern Conference opponent Missouri is not scheduled to play Arkansas in the upcoming 2012-13 football season. The SEC is still in talks about setting the Tigers cross-rival opponent with Texas A&M or with Arkansas.

Arkansas will become the third school in the SEC to search for a new coach this year. Ole Miss will be under the direction of Hugh Freeze while Texas A&M enters a new conference with new head coach Kevin Sumlin.