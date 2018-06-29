Bobwhite Quail A Candidate for State Bird

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The rest of the state could soon make the bobwhite's acquaintance. The House Tourism Committee has unanimously approved a bill to make the bobwhite quail Missouri's official game bird. The bill's sponsor is Republican house member Shannon Cooper of Clinton, who says adding the game bird as an official state symbol could boost species conservation and restoration work. Missouri's bobwhite quail population was once 13 million but has significantly declined. Biologists say the bird plays a crucial role in habitat restoration and is a valued insect predator.