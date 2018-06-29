Bobwhite Quail and Native Pollinator Field Day

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Urban development and an increase in technology has caused a decrease in quail population. The quail population has been decreasing for the past thirty years in Missouri.

Today, the Bradford Farm will be hosting a "Bobwhite Quail and Native Pollinator Field Day." Bob Pierce says, "Landowners can meet with wildlife biologists and look at satellite photos of their property to help develop a custom wildlife plan."



The "Bobwhite Quail and Native Pollinator Field Day" runs from 1-7pm on Thursday June 20, 2013. The event is free and open to the public.