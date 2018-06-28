Bodies Found in Pulaski County Home

After arriving at the residence, officers noticed the distinct scent of decay and called in the Detective Unit of the Sheriff's Department. A detective officer was in the area and responded quickly. The house was completely secured, so the officers then forced entry.

Inside the deputies found the bodies of a male and a female. A crime scene investigation was completed, but the bodies are still being autopsied in Springfield. Those results will be announced later. The investigation is continuing and names have not yet been released because many of the victim's family members have not been notified.