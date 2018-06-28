Bodies Found In Trunk Of Car

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say they're investigating a double homicide. Two bodies were found early yesterday in the trunk of a car found on fire in an area known as a dumping ground for stolen vehicles. The victims were identified through fingerprints but their names have not been released. Neighbors told police the car appeared there in the post few days, and detectives believe the victims had been dead a few days as well. An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of death but police did not say how the victims died.