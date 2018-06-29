Body discovered under bridge in Crawford County

GIRARD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found under a rural southeast Kansas bridge.

The Joplin Globe reports that 62-year-old Robert Boyer was discovered Wednesday in shallow water in rural Girard. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that his pickup truck hit a barbed wire fence before coming to a stop straddling the edge of a narrow concrete bridge.

The driver's side door was open. Investigators believe Boyer fell from the vehicle, not realizing there was a six-foot drop and tumbled to the bottom of the creek on the bridge's south side.

Deputies believe Boyer was able to crawl up an embankment and maneuver to the truck's passenger side before falling into the creek again from the opposite side of the bridge.