Body Found at Finger Lakes State Park

BOONE COUNTY - The body of a 38-year-old Columbia man was discovered in Finger Lakes State Park on Sunday, Nov. 25.

According to a press release, Brian D. Kohl of Columbia was found dead in Finger Lakes State Park in Boone County on Nov. 25. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating the case.

The cause of death is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing. The highway patrol has yet to disclose whether or not foul play is suspected.