Body Found at Springfield Garbage Collection Site

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police are investigating after a body was found at a garbage collection business.

Police Lt. Brian Phillips says the body was found early Friday at a collection site in southwest Springfield by an employee for WCA Waste Corp. He says the body came from a truck that collects trash from large containers in the area.

Phillips says the gender of the body has not been officially determined.

The site is a transfer station for WCA, a commercial and residential waste management company.