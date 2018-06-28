Body Found from Weekend Accident

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark (AP) - Searchers have found the body of an eastern Missouri man who was missing since a boat crash in Arkansas last weekend. The body of 43-year-old Keith Akridge of Arnold was recovered last night. The body was found in 142 feet of water at Bull Shoals Lake. Divers were using sonar, cadaver dogs and underwater cameras. Authorities say Akridge was vacationing with his family when a ski boat he was driving was involved in a collision with another boat at Saturday night. A passenger in the other boat died of injuries on Wednesday. Six other people who were injured have been released from hospitals. Arkansas authorities are investigating the crash. Running lights from the boats were sent to the state crime lab to determine whether they were in use at the time of the crash.