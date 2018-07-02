Body Found in Belton, Still No ID

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BELTON (AP) - Authorities are working to identify a female body found in Belton yesterday. Authorities hope to determine whether the body is that of Kara Kopetsky, who disappeared May 4th after leaving Belton High School, which is near where the body was found. The body was found by highway survey crews in thick brush. The Belton Police Department knows of only one other missing girl, a teenager who ran away two weeks ago. Police say the body that was found was not her.