Body Found in Burning Car in SE Mo. Corn Field

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The death of a woman whose body was found in a burning car in a southeast Missouri corn field is being investigated as a homicide.

The Southeast Missourian reports firefighters were called to the scene in Scott County Wednesday night. Deputies were summoned and found the woman's remains. Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter declined Friday to release the woman's name or the cause of death, but says police have talked to her family members.

The sheriff says the killing does not appear to be random. About 20 investigators from the Missouri Highway Patrol and neighboring communities are working on the case.